Whatever My Mom Cooks is Special, Says Sidharth Shukla

Actor Sidharth Shukla says food cooked by his mom is his all-time favourite.

On Mother's Day on Sunday, Sidharth spoke about why his mom's homemade food is what he loves eating the most.

"'Ghar ka khana' made by mom is my all-time favourite food to eat. Be it something simple or elaborate, whatever my mom cooks is special because the emotion with which she makes it for me is filled with love. I can't specifically name a favourite dish of mine, because her cooking is so amazing that everything she makes always tastes good," he said.

The Bigg Boss 13 winner also took to social media to post a photo of the mother-son duo enjoying a beverage. Through the post, Sidharth said his mother is the one who keeps him grounded.

Earlier, when Sidharth connected with Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa's for their new show, Hum, Tum Aur Quarantine over a video call. During the conversation, Sidharth was asked to name the three most special ladies in his life.

While fans were expecting his Bigg Boss co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill's name, Sidharth played smart. Without taking much time, he named the three special people as Bharti, his mom and his two sisters.

