MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Whatever My Mom Cooks is Special, Says Sidharth Shukla

credits - Sidharth Shukla instagram

credits - Sidharth Shukla instagram

On Mother's Day on Sunday, Sidharth Shukla spoke about why his mom's homemade food is what he loves eating the most.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 10, 2020, 7:09 PM IST
Share this:

Actor Sidharth Shukla says food cooked by his mom is his all-time favourite.

On Mother's Day on Sunday, Sidharth spoke about why his mom's homemade food is what he loves eating the most.

"'Ghar ka khana' made by mom is my all-time favourite food to eat. Be it something simple or elaborate, whatever my mom cooks is special because the emotion with which she makes it for me is filled with love. I can't specifically name a favourite dish of mine, because her cooking is so amazing that everything she makes always tastes good," he said.

The Bigg Boss 13 winner also took to social media to post a photo of the mother-son duo enjoying a beverage. Through the post, Sidharth said his mother is the one who keeps him grounded.

Earlier, when Sidharth connected with Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa's for their new show, Hum, Tum Aur Quarantine over a video call. During the conversation, Sidharth was asked to name the three most special ladies in his life.

While fans were expecting his Bigg Boss co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill's name, Sidharth played smart. Without taking much time, he named the three special people as Bharti, his mom and his two sisters.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading