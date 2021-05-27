What's Brewing Between Anushka Sharma's Brother Karnesh Sharma and Tripti Dimri?

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma’s brother Karnesh Sharma is making headlines for his growing bond with Bulbbul actress Tripti Dimri. Rumours have it that the two have developed a fondness for each other. According to reports, Karnesh met the 26-year-old actress on the sets of his home production Bulbul. Dimri played the title role in the movie. Karnesh, who was the producer of the film, was very active on the sets throughout. Common friends of the two are aware of their liking for each other. Neither Dimri nor Karnesh has reacted to the rumours.

However, recently, Anushka shared a picture on her Instagram Stories with Karnesh and Tripti. Actress captioned the image as ‘Major Missing.’ She tagged the duo along with others in the picture, which was originally clicked in Qala.

Anushka and Karnesh have their production house by the name of Clean Slate Filmz. They produced Amazon Prime’s Paatal Lok, which garnered praises and received multiple awards for its storyline and overall impact. Bulbul was also produced under their home production, though the movie was visually appealing, and the concept was new, many critics said that the movie had a weak script.

Dimri hails from Dehradun and has settled in Mumbai. She made her debut in Shreyas Talpade’s 2017 directorial’ Poster Boys. The movie also starred Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Shreyas. After a year, the actress appeared in Sajid Ali’s Laila Majnu. The movie was presented by Imtiaz Ali and produced jointly by Ekta Kapoor and Imtiaz’s wife. Later she was successful in bagging a role as the lead in Bulbul.

Dimri joined the Dharma Cornerstone Agency on February 16, 2020. She is likely to do a Karan Johar movie opposite Ishaan Khatter. She signed Reddy Vanga’s Animal too, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles. Dimri will also be seen in Anushka and Karnesh’s next home production Qala, the movie will also showcase the debut of Irrfan Khan’s son Babil.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here