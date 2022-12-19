What’s Cooking In The Next Episode of Balakrishna's Unstoppable With NBK??

Prabhas is ready to enthral his followers by divulging fascinating facts about himself in the upcoming episode of Unstoppable with NBK Season 2. Lately, the OTT platform Aha released photos taken on the Unstoppable set with NBK of the Radhe Shyam star behind the scenes. In the episode, actor and close friend Gopichand appeared with Prabhas. Both actors can be seen beaming broadly in the photos as they converse with presenter Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Fans are anxiously awaiting the episode on the streaming platform. Because Prabhas is renowned for having an introverted personality and because this would be his first appearance on any OTT show, this episode of Unstoppable with NBK 2 will be a wonderful treat for his fans.

Balakrishna will showcase masti as well as their comedic side on the program. The episode will be hilarious. One of the most anticipated episodes will air on February 16 and February 23, according to Pinkvilla. But we have something to share about this episode.

The upcoming show will also talk about Prabhas’ first crush in the industry. A source said many names were taken by Nandamuri Balakrishna like Anushka Shetty, Trisha, and Pooja Hedge but Prabhas did not nod in anyone. When the Veera Simha Reddy actor asked Gopichand, he first looked at Prabhas and continued “I can’t reveal this.”

Prabhas and his friend Gopichand have a close relationship. On their 2004 Telugu blockbuster Varsham, the pair collaborated. Many people believe that Prabhas and Gopichand’s connection deepened because of Varsham, although it happened earlier. Fans appreciate their connection since it has endured thick and thin and has been acknowledged on numerous occasions.

Veera Simha Reddy, the next movie starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, is directed by Gopichand Malineni. The movie, in which Balakrishna stars, is funded by Mythri Movie Makers. The movie is slated to premiere on January 12, 2023. In particular, Veera Simha Reddy and Chiranjeevi’s upcoming movie.

