What's Happening in Delhi is Heartbreaking: Yuvraj Singh, Richa Chadha Condemn Violence

As protests in northeast Delhi turned violent this week, several film and sports personalities took to social media to condemn the clashes that broke out between groups supporting and protesting against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The violence flared up on a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Donald Trump held discussions on several issues.

Using the hashtag #DelhiBurning, cricketer Yuvraj Singh said, "What's going on in Delhi is heart breaking, requesting everyone to please maintain peace and harmony. Hoping the authorities will take corrective measures to curb the situations. End of the day we are all humans, we need to love and respect each other Folded hands (sic)."

Members of the film fraternity, like Rekha Bhardwaj, Anubhav Sinha, Sona Mohapatra, Hansal Mehta and Nikkhil Advani expressed their anger and frustration over what's happening in Delhi. Actress Richa Chadha put put a strong statement in protest, which was retweeted by Sonam Kapoor.

Referring to the 2002 Gujarat riots, filmmaker Nikkhil Advani wrote, "So many of my friends were willing to ignore 2002 in favour of development. So many of my friends were willing to accept anything better than the rudderless dynastic rule. The one time I wish I never would have had to say "I told you so..." #DelhiRiots #DelhiBurning Broken heart."

Heartbroken. Ashamed. Disgusted. Helpless. Enraged. Devastated. Shocked.

