Rashmika Mandanna is currently basking under the success of her latest film Varisu, cast opposite Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay. Rashmika, who has become one of the most sought-after actresses in the film industry, has often come under the radar of trolls for her candid remarks. Not long ago, the Dear Comrade actress jetted off to the celebrity-loved destination of Maldives with her rumoured boyfriend Vijay Devarakonda. As soon as the pictures surfaced on the Internet, fans left no stone unturned to drop their speculations. Now, in an interview, Rashmika has commented on her equation with the Liger actor.

The 26-year-old dismissed all the speculations on her equation with Vijay Devarakonda. She revealed that Vijay is just her good friend and there is nothing ‘wrong’ with going on a trip with her friend. “Vijay Devarakonda is my friend. What’s wrong with going on tour with him?" Rashmika said.

In addition, the Goodbye actress further stated that she will tolerate the incessant trolling from her online haters up to a certain limit. However, once the boundaries are crossed, she will surely ‘retaliate’ against anyone passing the derogatory remarks.

In the same interview, the Telugu diva shared that she faced communication issues as a child. Living in a hostel far away from home, Rashmika admitted that she failed to get along with students at her hostel. This caused several misunderstandings in her life, with people mistaking her for being arrogant. “There were days when I sat alone in my room and cried,” Rashmika confessed.

However, it was her mother, who stood beside Rashmika like a pillar of support and helped her gain confidence. According to a report by ETimes, Telugu beauty was an open book to her mother, sharing all her problems with her mother. Rashmika also disclosed that it was because of her other that she felt calm in difficult situations.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika’s latest film outing Mission Majnu opened to rave reviews from cine-goers and critics alike. Helmed by Shantanu Bagchi, Mission Majnu also stars Siddharth Malhotra in the lead. The film premiered on the OTT platform Netflix on January 20.

