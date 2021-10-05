'What's Your Mood Today?" Marathi Actor Tejaswini Pandit Asks Fans on Insta

Marathi film and television actor Tejaswini Pandit recently shared on her Instagram handle a few photographs wherein she is seen making different facial expressions in every photo according to her mood.

“My Moods. What’s your Mood Today?? Choose Yours A B C D Hope You’ll had a great Weekend… with hashtags #basyuhi #mixedfeelings #love #facialexpressions # tejaswwini and #tejaswinipandit,” the actor captioned the picture.

In the caption, Tejaswini asked her followers to choose their mood from one of the pictures and hoped for a great weekend. The photo was shared two days ago and has received much love from her fans and industry friends.

Reacting to her post, actor Swapnil Josh wrote, “Emojiz!!!!!” Tejaswini fans have also showered their love and support in the comments section. The actor keeps sharing glimpses of her life on social media.

On the work front, Tejaswini was last seen playing a lead role in Sameer Vidwans’ Marathi web series Samantar 2. The 10-episode thriller streamed on the OTT platform MX Player. The show also featured Swwapnil Joshi and Sai Tamhankar in pivotal roles.

Tejaswini is the daughter of renowned Marathi actor Jyoti Chandekar. The actor made her debut in Marathi cinema with the movie Aga Bai Areecha in 2005 under the direction of Kedar Shinde. She played a negative role in the movie. In her 16-year career, she has appeared in several films and shows and has also bagged many awards in her name.

Meanwhile, it is a lesser-known fact that the actor got married on December 16, 2012, to her childhood friend Bhushan Bopche. The couple separated after some time, though. Tejaswini is now more focused on her work in the industry.

