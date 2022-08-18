'What's Your Suggestion, Abort?': Debina Bonnerjee Angry After User Says She Should've Waited for 2nd Baby

Earlier this week, Debina Bonnerjee surprised fans by announcing that she and Gurmeet Choudhary are expecting their second child. The announcement came just four months after the actor couple welcomed their daughter Lianna. Following the announcement, Debina hosted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram and seemed angry by one of the messages she received.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Debina revealed she received a message in which a user suggested that she should have waited before she planned her second child. “Ma’am as in your first preg you face a lot of problems don’t you think you should wait for at least one year for the second baby??” a user asked.

Debina clapped back by asking, “What is your suggestion in such a situation I call miracle? ABORT?” Another user also recommended that Debina should have given a little more time to their daughter to grow before she and Gurmeet went ahead with the second pregnancy. “I mean you should give time to Liana little before the second child that’s my opinion, btw congratulations.” The actress replied, “Am also asking. What do people do when they have twins?”

On Tuesday, the couple took to their respective Instagram handles and shared the news with their fans. They dropped a picture in which Gurmeet was seen holding their first child Lianna in one arm as he looked straight into Debina’s eyes. The actress was seen holding the sonogram in her hands.

In the caption, Debina mentioned that this pregnancy was unplanned and wrote, “Few decisions are divinely timed and nothing can change that…this is one such blessing..coming soon to complete us.” She also used the hashtag ‘baby number 2’ in the caption.

In an exclusive chat with News18, Choudhary says that he is overjoyed to share the news of them expecting their second child with their well-wishers and admirers. “Badi khushi ho rahi hai. I’ve always believed in the idea of ‘hum do humaare do’,” he stated.

