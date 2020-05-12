When 14-Year-Old Baker Prepared Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's Dessert

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been enjoying quality time with each other during the coronavirus lockdown. As is clear from their earlier social media posts, the two are foodies and have quite an appetite for delectable dishes.

Only recently, Deepika had shared a picture of a delicious looking desert prepared by a 14-year-old named Elisha Parikh for the couple which they enjoyed together. Sharing the image of the dish, Deepika wrote over it, "This has got to be the simplest, most comforting yet decadent dessert we have ever had. Thank you Elisha for this gorgeous treat."

Check out the pic below.

On the movies front, Deepika and Ranveer's '83 has been delayed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. The movie's original date of release was April 10. Apart from Kabir Khan's sports movie, Deepika will feature in a yet untitled movie opposite Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The project is helmed by Shakun Batra.

Deepika will also feature in The Intern's Bollywood remake. However, the makers will have to look for another actor as Rishi Kapoor, who was set to reprise Robert De Niro's role in the Hindi remake, has passed away. Deepika will also play the role of Draupadi in an upcoming movie.

On the other hand, Ranveer will feature in Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Karan Johar's period epic Takht. Both projects are stalled because of the Covid-19 scare.

Follow @News18Movies for more