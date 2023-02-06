Even though Lata Mangeshkar is no longer with us, thousands of her songs stay in the form of melodious memories. Her contribution to the music industry is unparalleled. Lata didi, who ruled the hearts of millions in India, was equally famous across the globe. Lata Mangeshkar performed hundreds of programmes abroad during her lifetime. But not many know about her first live performance abroad.

Lata Mangeshkar first performed abroad in London in 1974. Lata didi must have felt the pressure of singing in front of overseas audiences. But what happened in the first show abroad raised everyone’s eyebrows and garnered headlines worldwide. Lata didi’s first live show was held at the famous Royal Albert Hall in London. Many people didn’t believe it then but in just one and a half hours, 18,000 tickets were sold for the event!

After the show in London, Lata Mangeshkar also performed in countries such as the USA, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and West Indies, among others. And goes without saying that didi received an amazing response from audiences in all countries.

Throughout her career, Lata gave numerous live performances and concerts both in India and abroad. Some of her famous concerts included “Lata Mangeshkar Live in Concert", “Lata Mangeshkar Live in London", “Lata Mangeshkar Live in Concert in New Jersey", among others. Her live performances are still known for their energy and emotional depth.

Lata Mangeshkar is considered one of the greatest and most influential playback singers in the history of music. Mangeshkar recorded songs in over 36 Indian languages and won numerous awards for her work, including the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award.

