When a BTS ARMY Threatened Suga for Being Too Cute: 'I will Sue You Min Yoongi'

South Korean boy band BTS enjoys a popularity that is the dream of every artist. Its members RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, J-Hope, V and Jungkook, apart from being ace singers and dancers are also well known for advocating important issues like mental health and loving oneself, and their philanthropy. Apart from that, the seven South Korean idols are heartthrobs of many. And this good look became the reason for Suga being threatened by a fan.

You heard it right! During a fan event back in 2014, almost after their debut as a K-pop group, a fangirl screamed that she would sue Suga for being a dangerous man and converting her into a die-hard fangirl.

“Min Yoongi (Suga’s real name), you’re a dangerous man! You dangerous man who makes me have such a hard time… You should be responsible for this. I will sue you, Min Yoongi," she screamed.

While the rapper and music producer tried to avoid giving any reaction, the girl ended up laughing. Since then, this line has been immortalised by ARMYs, BTS’ fandom.

A couple of years later in 2014, Suga even joked about it in another fan event. Jin had accidentally swatted his picture at a fan, immediately apologising for it. Suga then jokingly asked, if “I will sue Kim Seokjin" would trend on social media.

BTS is all set to collaborate with Coldplay for a new song titled My Universe. This will be their second international collaboration this year after they collaborated with Ed Sheeran for Permission to Dance and Megan Thee Stallion on a new remix of their song Butter.

