Marathi actor Pushkar Shroti shared an oops moment with a fan. The actor, who is currently in Rajasthan, shared an awkward moment where a fan wanted to take a selfie with him in the washroom. In a live conversation via Instagram, he said before that heading toward the shoot location once he used a public toilet. A fan caught him in the washroom when the actor was freshening himself up.

The Haapus actor said that the fan was reluctant to take a selfie with him. The fan meanwhile took his phone out and urged Pushkar to pose for the selfie. Pushkar in the funny live conversation with his fans said that he requested the person to have a selfie outside the washroom to which he declined and asked to click the picture right away. While sharing his experience, Pushkar Shrotri laughed out loud and said, “I saved my honour by making him agree to snap the picture outside the public toilet.”

On the work front, Pushkar Shrotri appeared in Tujhyat Jeev Rangla along with Siddharth Jadhav, Sonalee Kulkarni, Sharad Kelkar, Sunil Barve and many other Marathi actors. Pushkar’s last movie Dil Dimag Aur Baatti made headlines because of his comedy theme storyline. The trailer of Dil Dimag Aur Batti helped it to garner some positive reviews because it was full of comedy, melodrama, action and great music.

Additionally, Pushkar has performed in the Marathi theatre production Hasva Fasvi, in which he took on the roles of six distinctly different characters. He has appeared in more than 25 Hindi and Marathi films, and he is especially well-known for his comic roles and timing. He played Sachin Waze, a real-life police officer, in the 2014 film Rege. Ubuntu, a Marathi movie he directed, was released on September 15, 2017.

Read all the Latest Movies News here