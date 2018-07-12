GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

When a 'Fantastic' Shah Rukh Khan Made Aanand L Rai Smile

Rai on Wednesday night took to Twitter, where he shared a caricature of Shah Rukh's character from his upcoming film Zero.

IANS

Updated:July 12, 2018, 2:58 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
When a 'Fantastic' Shah Rukh Khan Made Aanand L Rai Smile
Shah Rukh Khan in 'Zero.' (Image: Youtube Screengrab/Red Chillies Entertainment)
Mumbai: Filmmaker Aanand L. Rai says he does not know whether it is the fantastic person or the "magical actor" in superstar Shah Rukh Khan that brings a smile on his face.

Rai on Wednesday night took to Twitter, where he shared a caricature of Shah Rukh's character from his upcoming film Zero.

"I really don't know whether it is this fantastic person or the magical actor in him who brings smile on my face and happiness on the sets. Love you Khan Saab Shah Rukh Khan. Have enjoyed every moment of filming Zero!" he captioned the caricature.





Zero is a story that celebrates life. Its first look featured Shah Rukh Khan as a vertically challenged man.

It also stars actresses Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, who have previously featured with the "Dilwale" star in Jab Tak Hai Jaan in 2012.

The movie is slated to release on December 21.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year

Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year

Recommended For You

Photogallery