Popular actress Tamannaah Bhatia is rumoured to be in a romantic relationship with Bollywood actor Vijay Varma. But did you know that she was once linked with former Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq? The news shocked fans of both celebrities as Abdul was already married and had kids as well.

It was reported in 2020 that Tamannaah was following Sania Mirza by getting married to a Pakistani cricketer. But Tamannaah was quick to refute the rumours and it was later revealed that they both were taking part in the opening ceremony of a jewellery showroom.

Their picture from the event paved the way for rumours regarding the marriage. It was speculated that they both had visited the showroom to buy jewellery for their marriage.

When this rumour ended, a new one cropped up stating that Tamannaah was all set to tie the nuptial knot with a US-based doctor. In an interview with IB Times, the Babli Bouncer actress said that she would not appreciate these baseless rumours. IB Times quoted her as saying, “One day it’s an actor, another day it’s a cricketer, and now it’s a doctor. These rumours make it sound like I’m on a husband shopping spree. While I love the idea of being in love, I don’t appreciate baseless news when it comes to my personal life."

Apart from these speculations regarding her personal life, Tamannaah has also dominated the headlines for her much-awaited upcoming films Jailer and Bhola Shankar. As stated in the reports, initially Jailer’s release date was slated to be on April 14. But now it has been postponed to August 11 and her fans are excited to see its box office clash with Mahesh Babu starrer SSMB28 at the box office. With a power-packed cast of Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, Sunil and others, viewers feel that Jailer will be a treat for movie buffs.

On the other hand, Bhola Shankar, directed by Meher Ramesh will release on May 12. Initially, it was slated to release on April 14.

