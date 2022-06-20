When A Producer Told Shah Rukh Khan He Would Never Succeed Or Become A Film Star

Shah Rukh Khan, arguably the biggest name in the entertainment industry today, made the world swoon over him. Moving from TV to Bollywood, he made his name in the industry with his talent and hard work. During his early days, SRK delivered a speech wherein he opened up about the moment a producer said he wouldn’t succeed in Bollywood and that he could never be a star.

It is common for actors, who don’t come from film families, to find it difficult in the initial days. Shah Rukh Khan has often talked about his struggles in the initial phase. The video was shared on Bollywoodirect’s Instagram page and fans can see how their favourite actor was discouraged but he never left hope.

The video starts with Khan Khan advising newcomers in Bollywood. “There will be a lot of difficulties, lot of problems, but never ever lose faith in yourself and this is what I did. I remember the time when I went to meet a producer and he asked me ‘you want to be a hero’ and I said ‘yes sir’.”

The superstar was further asked to perform a dance and a fight scene but was compared to other actors like Govinda and Sunny Deol. The producer said that these actors do better than him and that he wouldn’t work at the box office.

But the producer’s words didn’t affect the would-be King of Bollywood. Shah Rukh thought he would rather try and fail than give up on his dreams. This video can give hope to others who are trying to succeed in their respective fields and is a must-watch for any SRK fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywoodirect (@bollywoodirect)

Shah Rukh Khan is set to make a comeback on the silver screen with the upcoming movie Pathaan, helmed by Siddharth Anand, who directed WAR. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.