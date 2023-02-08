Actress Madhoo Shah, who predominantly worked in Tamil films, was also seen in a couple of Bollywood films. She made her debut with the cult hit film Phool Aur Kaante opposite Ajay Devgn, who also debuted with the movie. The movie became a huge hit but it was Ajay Devgn who walked away with most of the accolades, especially with his famous split-on bike stunt. However, the very next year, she played the titular role in the Tamil film Roja directed by Mani Ratnam. It was probably one of the first pan-India films in a real sense and Madhoo was unanimously praised for her performance in the film.

However, it was not an easy journey for the 53-year-old who reminisces about an incident that broke her in a recent interview. According to a Navbharat Times report, Madhoo was unceremoniously thrown out of her very first film without any information. She said that she had signed her first film and had even shot for it for four days. However, later, from newspaper reports, she came to know that the shooting had resumed with a different actress. Madhoo claims that the director or producer did not even inform her that she was dropped.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhoo Shah (@madhoo_rockstar)

Madhoo recalls how she locked herself up in her room and cried all night long day after day after this incident. However, success did not elude her for long and her struggle paid off as she soon received good roles that propelled her to freedom. After all these years, Madhoo says that a specific period of her life still haunts her, however, she has taken an optimistic view of it. Madhoo believes the behaviour meted out to her by the director, whom she did not name, gave her the determination to prove herself. She thanks the director for her success.

Madhu settled down on February 19, 1999, after marrying businessman Anand Shah. They have two daughters, Ameya and Kiya. Madhu is now less active in Hindi films but still active in South films. Some of her famous Hindi films include Phool Aur Kaante, Pehchaan, Prem Rog, Mohini, Diljale, Yeshwant and Udaan among others.

