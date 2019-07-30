When Aahana Kumra and Viineet Kumar Singh Had a Fan Moment with Shah Rukh Khan on Betaal’s Set
Shah Rukh Khan is co-producing Betaal, a horror series for Netflix featuring Aahana Kumra and Viineet Kumar Singh.
Aahana Kumra with Shah Rukh Khan. (Image: Twitter/Aahana Kumra)
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan surprised actors Aahana Kumra and Viineet Kumar Singh by visiting them on the sets of Netflix's Betaal.
Aahana, who is known for her work in Lipstick Under My Burkha and Inside Edge, took to Twitter and shared a picture of herself with Shah Rukh, whom she described as the "most charming man". She captioned it, "Greatest joys in life come to you when you least expect them. A surprise visit by our producer (ahem) yes producer sahab Shah Rukh Khan, King Khan on the sets of Betaal. The most charming man."
Greatest joys in life come to you when you least expect themA surprise visit by our producer (ahem) yes producer sahab @iamsrk #KingKhan on the sets of #Betaal The most charming man@_GauravVerma @ItsVineetSingh @dharamsoni @NetflixIndia @RedChilliesEnt @iamnm #PatrickGraham 🙏 pic.twitter.com/mwZDPiTtfE— Aahana Kumra (@AahanaKumra) July 30, 2019
Viineet, who has starred in films like Gold, Mukkabaaz and Ugly, too shared a picture of himself with SRK on Twitter. He said he had a fan moment with the Don star. "Sir surprised us by visiting Betaal set. Observing him is like reading a book. So much to learn from him! Honestly it's fan moment for me again and I loved it again! Thank you," he wrote.
Aha!!Today @iamsrk Sir surprised us by visiting “Betaal” set. Observing him is like reading a book. So much to learn from him....!! Honestly it’s fan moment for me again and I loved it AGAIN ❤️!Thank you @_gauravverma @dharamsoni @netflix_in @redchilliesent pic.twitter.com/NTB1tHycRS— Viineet Kumar (@ItsVineetSingh) July 29, 2019
Shah Rukh will co-produce Betaal, a horror series for streaming service Netflix. It is written and directed by Patrick Graham, and co-directed by Nikhil Mahajan. It will be co-produced by Gaurav Verma, Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix.
Betaal marks the third Red Chillies Entertainment production for the streaming giant after Bard of Blood, starring Emraan Hashmi and Class of 83 featuring Bobby Deol.
