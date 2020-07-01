When Aamir Khan Crashed Daughter Ira Khan's Live Workout Session and Popped in to Say 'Hi'

Ira Khan recently joined fitness trainer David Poznic for a live workout session on Instagram. As they did "plenty of pushups, squat variations, and some fun with feet in the air," Bollywood actor Aamir Khan who has trained with Poznic for films like Dhoom 3 and PK popped in to say 'Hi'.

The trainer asked the actor if he wanted to join in for some "push-ups, handstands and squats with Ira". Aamir responded by saying that he just wanted to say hi. However, Ira promised that next time, she'll force him.

Sharing the video of the workout session, Poznic wrote: "Back when I was training Aamir for Dhoom 3 and PK, Ira used to hang out with us a lot, but would basically run away when I tried to get her to work out! Many years have passed, and now we're diving into weekly workouts with plenty of pushups, squat variations, and some fun with feet in the air. This session also included a fun surprise hello from Aamir but now the tables have turned - Ira was rocking the workout and Aamir just popped in to say hi!"

Recently, Aamir Khan’s staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. The actor revealed the details on his social media platforms.

The Laal Singh Chaddha actor wrote, “This is to inform you that some of my staff have tested positive. They were immediately quarantined, and BMC officials were very prompt and efficient in taking them to a medical facility”.

Aamir also wrote that the Bombay Municipal Corporation has securedly fumigated and sterilised the entire society.

The actor and his family have also been tested and the results came back negative. The note added that Aamir’s mother is the last person in the loop of possible contacts who was left to be tested and at the time of writing she was about to be tested.

The other staff members and his family were tested at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. The actor extended his gratitude towards the doctors, nurses and staff there.

