When Aamir Khan Didn’t Offer Curd Rice To A Hungry Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone on Saturday dropped a major throwback picture from her photo library. The snap goes back to the time when Deepika was 13 and she along with her family had paid a visit to Aamir Khan.

But the highlight of the image is the caption. And it reads, “Major throwback to 1st January, 2000.I was 13 & awkward.I still am. He was having lunch.Curd Rice to be precise.I was hungry, like I always am.But he didn’t offer and I didn’t ask... #random #anecdote”.



In the snap, we see Deepika sitting in between her father Prakash Padukone and Aamir. Her mother Ujjala with Anisha are sitting on the left-hand side.

Since posted, the epic throwback has received lots of love and comments. One of the comments came from Deepika’s actor husband Ranveer Singh, who wrote, “Major throwback indeed” along with a laughing emoji.

Deepika, who is on a throwback spree, had earlier shared a never-seen-before snap with her sister Anisha. “I miss you peanut !!! Cannot wait to jump on you and squish you!!! @anishapadukone #siblings,"she wrote in the caption.





Deepika will feature opposite Ranveer in sports-drama ‘83. The Kabir Khan directorial is based on India’s cricket world cup victory in 1983. She also has Shakun Batra’s untitled project in her kitty. The film also stars Ananya Pandey and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Follow @News18Movies for more