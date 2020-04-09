When Aamir Khan Met Allu Arjun: Throwback Pic of Actors Surfaces Online

Both Aamir Khan and Allu Arjun are stellar figures in the Hindi and Telugu film industries respectively, hence, any interaction between the stars is bound to be exciting for fans. Although they did not pair up for a movie yet, the two actors posed for a picture together while Aamir was coming out with his hit action-thriller Ghajini in 2008.

Recently, Bollywood photographer Manav Manglani shared the old photo on his Instagram account.

The picture was initially posted by South actor Allu Sirish, who was also a co-producer for the film Ghajini in 2017. Allu Sirish is also the youngest son of South producer Allu Aravind and Allu Nirmala, and the younger brother of South superstar Allu Arjun.

In the group photo, Aamir can be seen sitting in the middle with Kiran Rao standing behind him. On both sides, Allu Arjun and Allu Sirish stand along with family.

He captioned the tweet, “#throwback From my Ghajini days. Learnt so much [about] filmmaking working under AK sir & AR Murugadas. One of the best experiences of my life!”

The latest throwback post managed to uplift spirits of many and netizens showered love in the comments’ section. While one Instagram user wrote that Ghajini was one of their favourite movies, another commented with heart emoticons.

#throwback From my Ghajini days. Learnt so much abt filmmaking working under AK sir & AR Murugadas. One of the best experiences of my life! pic.twitter.com/a0CRzVYNt0 — Allu Sirish (@AlluSirish) September 21, 2017

Aamir Khan-starrer Ghajini broke several records upon its release. Written and directed by AR Murugadoss, the movie also starred Asin.

