When Aamir Khan Paused 'Peepli Live' Shoot to Discuss Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Role in 'Sarfarosh'

Long before Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s career got a superb breakthrough with Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur and others hits like Kahaani and The Lunchbox, he featured in many big budget films in several blink-and-miss roles.

Few of those films were the Sanjay Dutt-starrer Munna Bhai MBBS and Aamir Khan-starrer Sarfarosh, among others. During a recent interaction with E Times, Nawazuddin revealed that he did not interact with Aamir during the filming of Sarfarosh.

Nawazuddin and Aamir again co-starred in the 2012 film, Talaash, where the former had an important role. However, before Talaash, they did another film together called Peepli Live, produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao.

During the shoot of 2010 film Peepli Live, Nawazuddin wanted to tell Aamir that the two had worked earlier during Sarfarosh. Aamir, who used to visit Peepli Live sets, was happy to know that they had met before. He adjourned the ongoing shoot to share his and Nawazuddin’s first scene together with those present on-sets.

The scene which the two actors did together in Sarfarosh was when Aamir’s cop character beat up Nawazuddin, a local protagonist. It was nostalgic for Nawazuddin who enjoyed the experience of association with Aamir.

Nawazuddin was last seen in the Netflix original Raat Akeli Hai, co-starring Radhika Apte. The crime drama directed by Honey Trehan also stars Shweta Tripathi, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Nishant Dahiya and Nitesh Kumar Tiwari. The film and the performances, both are well received by audience as well as critics.

Nawazuddin has another OTT release to look forward to. He will play the lead role in Sudhir Mishra’s directorial Serious Men. It is based on the critically acclaimed novel of the same name by Manu Joseph. The film is slated for release on Netflix on October 2.

Nawazuddin will star alongside Tamannaah in another upcoming film called Bole Chudiyan. The film is directed by Shamas Nawab Siddiqui.