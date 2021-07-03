Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, who recently celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary, have announced divorce. In an official joint statement, Aamir and Kiran said that they were planning their separation for some time. They said that they would continue to be “devoted parents" to their son, Azad, and raise him together. Previously, Aamir was married to Reena Dutta for 16 years but the couple got divorced in 2002. Following their divorce, Aamir fell for Kiran Rao, who he met on the sets of the 2001 film Lagaan.

In an old interview with a Chinese news channel, Aamir had spoken at length about how he met Kiran and fell for her. “I met Kiran when I was doing Lagaan (2001). She was one of the ADs (assistant directors) on that but at that time, we didn’t have any relationship, we were not even great friends. She was one of the people on the unit. It was after my separation and divorce after some time that I met her again. In that moment of trauma, her phone came and I talked to her on the phone for half an hour. And when I put the phone down, I said, ‘My God! I feel so happy when I talk to her.’ It struck me in that instant that when I am talking to her I am so happy," he said.

Aamir had said that he was very lucky to have Kiran in his life. “I like strong women. My first wife Reena, my second wife Kiran. So I like people who are strong, I don’t wanna bring them down to women or men. I like people who are strong."

Aamir Khan, the star of acclaimed films such as “Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak", “Sarfarosh", “3 Idiots", “Talaash" and “Dangal", and Kiran Rao will continue to work as collaborators on movies, their NGO Paani Foundation and other professional projects, the couple said in a joint statement.

On the work front, Aamir Khan will be next seen in “Laal Singh Chadha", an official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ acclaimed movie “Forrest Gump". The film is being produced by Kiran Rao, who has also backed several others films, including Dangal and Secret Superstar.

