When Aamir Khan Sought Shah Rukh’s Advice on How to Smoke in front of Amitabh Bachchan
Aamir Khan says he was a bit nervous in the beginning of the shoot but Amitabh Bachchan’s warm nature and generosity helped him ease out.
Image: Shah Rukh Khan/Twitter
In Vijay Krishna Acharya’s forthcoming film Thugs of Hindostan, Aamir Khan will be seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan for the first time in his over 25-year-long acting career.
Despite being a superstar himself, Aamir says he was a bit nervous in the beginning of the shoot but Amitabh’s warm nature and generosity helped him ease out.
However, despite eventually building comfort with the megastar, Aamir couldn’t bring himself to smoke in front of Amitabh, thinking he may not like it. So he sought advice from his friend Shah Rukh Khan, who has worked with Amitabh in several films, including Mohabatein and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.
“I went to meet Shah Rukh when we were shooting in the same studio and I asked, ‘Shah, do you smoke in front of Amit ji? I mean I'm a smoker, so tell me how it works. Are you allowed to smoke in front of him,” Aamir said at a press interaction.
Aamir added, “Shah Rukh said, ‘Ya, ya no problem. You can smoke. I smoke in front of him.’ So I asked further, ‘Have you ever asked him?’ He said, ‘No, I have not but he never stopped me so...’ I said, ‘I am feeling nervous, if I smoke for the first time and he looks at me? I'll not know what to do.’”
Finally, Shah Rukh gave Aamir a way out. According to Aamir, he told him, “First, you start smoking at a distance then every day keep coming a little closer to him. So smoothly you get into it.”
But soon enough, Amitabh found out about this episode between the two Khans. Recalling the incident, Aamir said, “So one day after shooting in Malta, I went to Amit ji's room and asked, ‘Sir, what should we do?’ and then said ‘Sir, let's go for a movie.’ He asked me which one. So I told him we will go to the theatre and see which one is running. He said, ‘we have to call for a car’ because we had sent the cars back after pack up. So I told him it's close by, we can go walking. Then he said, ‘We have to call for security.’ I was like, ‘I am there no, I am the security.’ So very sportingly he agreed and said, ‘Okay, let's go.’”
While they were walking to the theatre, Aamir said Amitabh asked him, “Aamir I heard you met Shah Rukh, and that you were asking him if you can smoke in front of me?’ I was like, ‘Sir, who told you this?’ He said he met Avinash (Gowariker; photographer) and he told him. He was most amused.”
Aamir said he then asked Amitabh, “‘So sir what’s your answer?’ He said, ‘You can smoke in front of me but it’s not good for your health.’”
And then Aamir asked his final question, “Sir, did you smoke?”
Amitabh said, “Yes, I used to.”
