When Aamir Khan Turned Videographer At Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna’s Wedding

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and Twinkle Khanna share a close bond. They also worked together in action-drama, Mela, in 2000. Once during her book launch event, Aamir revealed that he often feels that the actress-turned-author “misuses” him due to their strong bond.

In fact, she even made him the videographer in her wedding with actor Akshay Kumar. The superstar recalled that she had ordered him to come early to the wedding and start shooting. He added that she handed out jobs to people on the occasion and he got the job of the videographer.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar had reportedly proposed to Twinkle when she was shooting for Mela. Although she had no plans of getting married then, she told him that she would marry him if her film flopped. Fortunately for the actor, the movie tanked at the box office and she had to keep her promise.

The couple completed two decades of togetherness in January this year. They tied the knot on January 17, 2001, at a private ceremony that was held at designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s residence in Mumbai. About 50 people attended the wedding, including Aamir and Dharmesh Darshan, director of Mela, among a few others.

Earlier in an episode of Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan, Akshay had revealed the secrets of their successful married life. He had said both of them are very different so they keep on discovering new things about each other which makes their lives interesting.

The Khiladi actor went on to add that he considers his wife his “best friend” who has always been there for him during his ups and downs. She is the one who gives him a reality check whenever he aspires a lot or is flooded with successes. She makes sure that he always sticks his feet to the ground.

