When Aamir Khan's Former Wife Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao Did Cameos in His Hit Films

Celebrity couple Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, who have been together for 15 years, announced their divorce on Saturday, July 3. Describing their divorce as the start of a “new journey," the duo said in a joint statement, “In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives – no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other."

Before finding love in Kiran, Aamir, one of the most respected actors in the industry was married to Reena Dutta for 16 years. Following their divorce in 2002, the ‘perfectionist’ of Bollywood found support in Kiran, with whom he had met on the sets of Ashutosh Gowariker’s Lagaan.

Aamir’s then-wife Reena was also a producer for Lagaan. However, that was not the only involvement she had in her career. Aamir’s first big break Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak saw a cameo of Reena, who appeared for a brief moment in the song Papa Kehta Hai. The couple were already married then, but it was kept under wraps.

Interestingly, Kiran too had a cameo in one of Aamir’s cult classic films. In the 2001 film Dil Chahta Hai, Kiran had a small appearance, and it is speculated that she was already dating Aamir at that time.

