When Aashiqui's Anu Aggarwal Lost Her Memory After Slipping Into Coma

Remember Anu Aggarwal - the Aashiqui girl? In the year 1990, director Mahesh Bhatt made a film with two newcomers that turned out to be a surprise blockbuster. The film was Aashiqui, starring Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal. It made both actors overnight sensations. However, neither of them could capitalise much on the film’s success and soon faded away from the limelight after appearing in just a couple of films. Anu Aggarwal had been a model before her debut with Aashiqui. The actress turned 53 today, January 11.

Although Anu Aggarwal has been away from Bollywood, she is quite active on social media. Anu has made yoga an integral part of her life and is a renowned instructor now. After the success of Aashiqui, Anu received several film offers. Some reports from the early 90s suggested that she had received offers from Hollywood, too. However, barring a few films like King Uncle, which also starred Jackie Shroff and Shah Rukh Khan, none of her films did well at the box office. She then moved away from the industry but soon suffered a life-altering accident.

Anu had returned to Mumbai in 1999 with plans to pack her belongings and live a life of service to others via yoga. This is when she met with a car accident and was critically injured. The actress lost her memory after spending 29 days in a coma.

In a recent interview, Anu Aggarwal shared that over the years, she has been able to recollect bits and pieces of her life before the accident. Anu presently resides in Mumbai. She is a dynamic speaker, who promotes mental health, environmental well-being, stress management, and finding joy in today’s unprecedented times. She also manages the Anu Aggarwal Foundation.

