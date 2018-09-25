When Abhishek Bachchan Was Slapped by a Cinegoer for 'Embarrassing' His Family's Name

Abhishek Bachchan may have always maintained that he has never been under any kind of pressure to live up to his family’s name, but his father Amitabh Bachchan once admitted that the shadow of his own superstardom has loomed large upon the Manmarziyaan star.Abhishek made his debut with JP Dutta’s Refugee in 2000. The film performed decently at the box office and Abhishek’s performance was well-received by audiences as well. However, after Refugee, he had 11 flops in a row.Recently. in a candid chat with Mayank Shekhar at Jagran Film Summit, the actor recalled an incident from that time. He revealed that he was once slapped by a woman outside a movie theatre after the screening of his then-released movie Shararat."It was a tough time. I had once gone to Gaiety Galaxy to see how my film (Shararat) was doing; a lady came out and slapped me and said you're embarrassing your family's name, stop acting. Thankfully, I'm able to laugh about it today, but at that point, it was not a very good feeling," he said.Interestingly, this is not the first time when Abhishek had talked about the incident. He had previously narrated the entire incident on a TV show.Watch the video here: