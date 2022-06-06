When Actor Nani Spilled Soft Drink on His Pants While Watching Horror Film

Tollywood actor Nani has revealed that once while watching a horror film in a theatre, he spilled a soft drink and his pants got wet. As per the story, Nani went to the theatre with his friends. However, after watching the movie, he told his friends that his pants had gotten wet.

The movie, directed by Ram Gopal Varma, scared everyone who watched it. The actor remembers that he was holding a cold drink in his hand, and during the movie, the drink fell on his pants. Upon telling his friends, they couldn’t stop laughing.

Meanwhile, the actor has finished Ante Sundaraniki, directed by Vivek Athreya. The film is a colourful comedy entertainer, which recently completed shooting and is now set to release in theatres. The film was produced under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers.

The movie is going to be released on June 10, and the makers have been focusing on promotions. Nani has been busy with promotions, participating in interviews and revealing many interesting things along with the highlights of the film.

Nani, who was last seen in Shyam Singha Roy, is now ready to entertain the audience with his new movie Ante Sundaraniki. The actor will also be coming to the audience with another movie Dasara. The release day hunt is underway for Dasara as the shooting for the movie is already completed.

According to the trailer, Ante Sundaraniki is a fast-paced, modern-day rom-com. Nani can be seen trying to get away from his controlling family and live an independent ‘cool’ life abroad while Nazriya plays the role of a photographer who is ambitious and focused on her career.

