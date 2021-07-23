When Actor Nikhil Bhambri Got Slapped Over 30 Times to Perfect a Shot for Punchh Beat

The romantic drama web series Puncch Beat season 2 has been receiving favourable response, but it wasn’t an easy shoot for the cast, especially Nikhil Bhambri. Not only was it sub-zero temperatures when they were shooting, but Nikhil was also slapped over 30 times by Mrinmai Kolwalkar for a particular shot.

Talking about the same Nikhil said, “Though I enjoyed my time during the shoot, there was 1 day which was very difficult. In a scene, Mrinmai Kolwalkar had to slap me, however, due to the continuous retakes my cheek was red at the end of the scene. To top it up, it was a mid-night shoot and the temperatures were below sub-zero as were shooting in Uttarakhand.”

He added, “We gave almost over 30 takes for this one short, every time something or the other would go wrong. To get the scene right I had told her to keep it real so that my reaction comes naturally. She was apologetic by the end of it, but all these things are a part and parcel of shoots and was taken in good spirits. Once the shoot was done the entire team sat together and had a good laugh at it."

A high school drama where two stepbrothers, Rahat (Priyank Sharma) and Ranbir (Siddharth Sharma) are pitted against each other, this series sees young love, rivalry and friendship unfurl at the prestigious Rosewood High.

