When Actor Rana Daggubati Opened Up About His Health Complications

Actor Rana Daggubati stole our hearts with his brilliant performance of the ruthless Bhallaladeva in the Baahubali movies. Although he had already done Bollywood movies before Baahubali like Department, Baby and Dum Maaro Dum, he became a household name in the north belt after the Rajamouli film. He is also considered a fitness icon, known for his chiselled and muscular physique. However, do you know that the sturdy actor, who looks so strong and intimidating, once faced health issues so severe that he was close to death?

Rumours of Rana Daggubati having undergone a kidney transplant had been doing the rounds in 2019 and the actor quashed the rumours, remaining tight lipped about his health. However, in 2020, he opened up on the Samantha Ruth Prabhu-hosted show Sam Jam. He revealed that he developed heart complications as well as was diagnosed with kidney failure.

Top showsha video

He said that there came a sudden pause in his life when it was fast-forwarded with blood pressure calcification around the heart and failed kidneys. The doctors told him there was 70 percent chance of him having a stroke or a haemorrhage and 30 percent chance of death. However, he overcame all these and is in a much better place now in terms of health.

However, this is not the only health revelation he has ever made. Rana shocked the nation when he, on a show in Gemini TV in 2016, revealed that he was completely blind in one eye. He can see only through his left eye. He said on the show, “The one you see is someone else’s eye which was donated to me after his death. If I close my left eye, I can see no one.” He said that he was operated on by LV Prasad when he was younger.

Read all the Latest Movies News here