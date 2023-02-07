Jaya Prada is one of the iconic actresses of Indian cinema. The veteran actress ruled Bollywood during the ’70s and ’80s. Her real name is Lalitha Rani. She is the daughter of a Telugu film financier, Krishna Rao. Jaya took music and dance lessons from an early age. When she was 12 years old, she started working in films. Her acting skills and beauty ruled the hearts of the audience. Jaya was also in the limelight after she got married. Let’s take a look at the controversies that surrounded her love life.

Jaya started her career with Telugu films, but got recognition in the Hindi film industry. South industry’s famous director K Viswanath made the Telugu film Siri Siri Muvva with Jaya in Hindi as Sargam. The film became a huge hit, and Jaya became an overnight star. Till this film, Jaya had a lot of difficulty speaking Hindi. Later, she worked in several popular Hindi films including Takkar, Baawri, Qayamat, Tohfa, Singhasan, and Rajjo. She has also worked in several Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali and Marathi language films.

While working in ‘Tohfa’ in 1984, the talented and beautiful actress fell in love with famous film producer Srikanth Nahata. The duo got married in 1986. When the matter came into limelight, it created a lot of controversy because Srikanth married Jaya without divorcing his first wife. He was first married to Chandra. Not only this, Srikanth and Chandra were also parents of three children. With Jaya, the producer has no children. Media reports say that Jaya wanted to have a child, but Srikanth wasn’t ready for it. The veteran actress married Srikanth, but never got the status of his wife.

Jaya left the film industry at the peak of her career and joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in 1994. She was a Member of Parliament (MP) from Rampur, Uttar Pradesh from 2004 to 2014.

