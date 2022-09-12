When Actress Usha Nadkarni Got a Manager To Pay Her Dues at Home, Fans Love it

Popular actress Usha Nadkarni has cemented her name in the entertainment industry with her acting chops. Besides brilliant acting, she is also known for her fearless attitude. The audience got a glimpse of it when she arrived on the popular Marathi show Bus Bai Bus, which is hosted by actor Subodh Bhave. Usha narrated how a manager was not paying her dues. However, when Usha fearlessly confronted him, he paid her dues.

Usha described how she left a serial after 10 episodes. The Gadbad Jhali actress paid her dues for that serial. Usha said that she called the manager several times asking for her dues. However, every time Usha called the office, she was told that the manager was not there. Despite facing this situation numerous times, she refused to bow down. To her delight, the manager picked up the phone one day.

At this moment, the actress lashed out at him, asking if he was going to pay her dues or not. Usha added that if he will not pay her fee, she will come to his office and take it forcibly. Soon, a cheque for Usha’s remaining dues was delivered to her house. Hearing this, everyone present at Bus Bhai Bus burst out laughing.

Apart from this episode, Usha remains in the limelight for her upcoming films as well. She will be seen in the film Respect, which narrates the story of 7 women who share a similar identity in many ways. However, they are still unknown to each other. This film is written and directed by Kishor Pandurang Belekar. Sarika Thakur, Anant Jog and other actors are there in this movie.

In addition to Respect, Usha will also be part of the film Matangi directed by Baban Adagale. Sanjay Navgire has written this movie. Actors Seema Kulkarni, Pratiksha Mungekar, Pranav Kabra and others will be there in this movie.

