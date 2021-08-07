When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Opened up on Facing Judgements

Aishwarya Rai, from a very young age, was a part of the world of showbiz. Back in 1994, the actress was crowned Miss World. Following the pageant win, she pursued her film career and has come a long way since. Hailed as one of the most influential celebrities, she is known for her breathtaking beauty around the world. Aishwarya got married to actor Abhishek Bachchan.

Since time immemorial, the diva has had to experience harsh criticism for her acting and constant media attention. In one of her earlier interviews with Filmfare, Aishwarya got candid about dealing with constant media glare. It was in 2018, ahead of the release of her comeback film, Fanney Khan, the actress revealed, “I was able to handle it because I have faced judgement for so long. It makes me smile how in a lot of articles they have the written words say ‘Oh, She has a fairy tale life’.”

However, the assumptions and judgement which came along with the attention disappointed her immensely. “Yes, I have had a lot of blessings and I am very very grateful for that. But how do you assume? How and what basis do you assume? Because of the way you choose to look at something, you decide its cakewalk,” she was quoted by Filmfare as saying.

Aishwarya stepped into the films as an actress with Mani Ratnam’s Iruvar. The film starred a host of popular actors namely Mohanlal, Prakash Raj, Tabu and Revathi. The actress’ Bollywood debut also happened in the same year with the film Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya, co-starring Bobby Deol.

Aishwarya’s earliest breakthrough in her Bollywood career came with films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Alongside Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn, the beauty cast a spell on the silver screen with her performance as Nandini. Speaking in an interview with Filmfare, the film’s director Sanjay Leela Bhansali said, “There’s something in her (Aishwarya) eyes. That’s the most important aspect of her beauty. They are so powerful that even if you don’t give her dialogue, they emote. I saw a fire in her eyes. I said to myself, ‘Yehi to hai meri Nandini (She is my Nandini)’.”

