When Aishwarya Rai Draped Saree on Oprah Winfrey and Busted Myths the West has About India

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who made her Bollywood debut with Rahul Rawail’s Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya in 1997, has gone from being a beauty pageant winner to an acclaimed actress and a global glamour icon. She was also the first ever Indian celebrity to appear on Oprah Winfrey’s show.

Aishwarya appeared on Winfrey’s show in 2005 as a guest for the latter's Women Across the Globe segment. On the episode, not only did Aishwarya busted myths the west had had about India, but she also had a fun session with the host when she masterfully draped a saree on Oprah.

Aishwarya also gifted a lovely pink saree to Oprah and also draped the saree on her which she looked quite ‘sensual’.

In the episode, the two discussed that while they can’t speak for every Indian woman, but as a representative of her culture, Aishwarya busted a number of myths. Asked about the most common misconceptions the actress faced, Aishwarya quipped that she found it odd when people assumed that she must’ve been educated abroad because she spoke English. “Why would people think that we don’t study English? And that kind of took me aback and really shocked me,” she said.

The actress also spoke about living with her family in her '30s and calling it one of the "most special things" about the country, she explained that In India it’s more about the family living together and remaining connected.

Further, the two discussed public display of affection in the country and the concept of arranged marriages. “Arranged marriages in urban India would be like a global dating service where the families study each other’s backgrounds, and they bring the couple together, and they get engaged and they date and if it works they get along with the alliance, and if it doesn’t work they fall out,” she said.

You can watch the video here:

