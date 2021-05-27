When Aishwarya Rai, Jaya Bachchan Used to Talk in Bengali to Team up Against Abhishek Bachchan

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, who had a massive start of the year with the blockbuster The Big Bull becoming the biggest opener of the season, had once shed light on the loving bond that both Aishwarya Rai and Jaya Bachchan share. Unlike, the clichéd mother- and daughter-in-law relationship shown on Indian television serial, both Aishwarya and Jaya share a great rapport and never miss a chance to shower love and praises for one another.

Giving an insight into their close bond, Abhishek had spoken about it in an interview with DNA in 2015. Upon asked whom Jaya sides with when he and Aishwarya get involve in a tiff, the actor said, “Ma and Ash gang up against me and they keep rattling on in Bengali." Both Jaya and Aishwarya are well versed with the language.

The veteran actress is Bengali, so she naturally knows the language, while Aishwarya had worked with Rituda (the late Rituparno Ghosh) in Chokher Bali and is quite fluent as well. "So whenever they have to team up against me, they start talking in Bengali," he added.

Both Jaya and Aishwarya are very close to each other. The former Miss World has always been respectful towards her mother-in-law, while the veteran actress also keeps heaping praises on her for having ‘great values’.

Jaya has always admired Aishwarya and was elated when she found out that Abhishek wanted to marry the actress. During an episode of Koffee With Karan in 2007, the veteran actress had praised Aishwarya calling her the perfect addition to the family. She added that it’s wonderful as Aishwarya is such a big star herself and has fitted in the family so well.

On the work front, Abhishek will next be seen in Bob Biswas, a crime thriller, helmed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh. He also has Gulab Jamun, a cop-drama directed by Anurag Kashyap. Both Abhishek and Aishwarya will be seen sharing the screen in this movie, which is slated to release later in the year.

