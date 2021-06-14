When Ajay Devgan Made SOS Calls To Shah Rukh Khan

While Bollywood actors Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan are great friends and delivered several hits like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Baazigar, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and many others, the bond between Kajol’s husband and actor Ajay Devgn, and SRK don’t have a strong friendship. However, the two have always been for each other in times of crisis.

In a 2015 interview, Shah Rukh spoke about their relationship. He said though the two do not spend a lot of time together; they are always there for each other even at midnight.

King Khan said if he tells Ajay at 3 am that he has some work with Kajol, he makes sure that he drops her message as soon as possible. He went on to explain that since the two belong to the same industry, are married, and have nearly the same family life, it is possible to understand the situation and work commitments of each other.

On a chat show, Shah Rukh recalled when Ajay called him up when Kajol’s father had passed away. He was on his way to the airport when received the sad news. Ajay had told him that he was the first to know about this and asked him to come and support the actress during the tough time.

He also asked him to bring filmmaker Karan Johar along. Explaining the incident, he said since all of them are friends; they don’t mind leaving some work to stand by their side in times of distress. The Baazigar actor also shared a funny anecdote when once Ajay found himself on the wrong foot and couldn’t remember his wedding anniversary which left Kajol screaming.

However, Shah Rukh always remembers the day the two tied the knot. He had also attended Kajol’s Mehendi ceremony. So, Ajay called him up to ask when his anniversary was. Shah Rukh instantly remembered and helped him to come out of this awkward situation.

