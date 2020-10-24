When Ajay Devgn Forgot His and Kajol's Wedding Date But Shah Rukh Khan Remembered It

Ajay Devgn and Kajol are one of the most-loved celebrity couples in Bollywood. Their quirky banter on talk shows and interviews always entertain their fans. Now a throwback video of the couple from Koffee With Karan has been doing the rounds on social media, wherein Ajay seems to be struggling while recalling their wedding anniversary date. Whereas, another clip juxtaposed with the video shows Kajol's co-star and close friend Shah Rukh Khan correctly answering her wedding anniversary date, which is 24th February. Check out the video:

Kajol and Ajay tied the knot on February 24, 1999, in a typical Maharashtrian style wedding. They have two kids together- Nysa and Yug. A few years ago, Kajol, known for her spunk and sassiness, had revealed that Ajay abandoned their honeymoon midway and returned to India. One of the most loved celebrity couples, the two got married in a private ceremony with “no invitees” — as Kajol put it — after dating for five years.

Kajol and Ajay were last seen together in Tanhaji- The Unsung Warrior, which was the biggest blockbuster of this year. The film has been re-released in some theatres after the cinemas reopened post the lockdown.