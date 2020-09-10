When Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra Shared Pic with Matthew McConaughey

Parineeti Chopra took to social media to wish actor Akshay Kumar who celebrated his 53rd birthday on September 9. The actress, who worked with the superstar in the 2019 hit Kesari, shared a larger-than-life photo on Instagram to mark the Khiladi’s special day.

In addition to featuring Parineeti, Akshay and Abhishek Bachchan all-smiles, the picture is made epic as it has a special appearance by Interstellar star Matthew McConaughey. The photo was taken in 2016 during the Global Teacher Prize event held in Dubai. The event was also attended by the likes of Salma Hayek and Ali Fazal.

Posting the unmissable throwback picture, Parineeti penned a heartfelt greeting note that reads, “Happy bday to my FAVOURITE co-star and human being! You set new standards in humility, discipline and work ethic every day. (Using this opportunity to share this epic throwback of us!! @akshaykumar (sic).”

Akshay celebrated his birthday with his wife, Twinkle Khanna and children in the UK. The actor is currently busy concluding the shoot for his upcoming big project, Bell Bottom. His film, Laxmmi Bomb is set for an OTT release in November this year.

Meanwhile, Parineeti has wrapped up work for the long delayed film, Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar. She will feature opposite her frequent co-star Arjun Kapoor in the Dibakar Banerjee directorial.

Parineeti also has the upcoming biopic, Saina based on the life of Badminton player Saina Nehwal. The biographical sports film directed by Amole Gupte will see Parineeti in the titular role. The release of Parineeti’s next, The Girl on the Train got postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic. The mystery thriller drama is a Hindi remake of a British film of the same title. Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the film also features Aditi Rao, Kirti Kulhari and introduces British star Sammy Jonas Heaney.