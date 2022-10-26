When Akshay Kumar Became a Matchmaker For Asin And Rahul Sharma

Actress Asin Thottumkal, who made millions of fans after one of her best flicks and Bollywood debut called Ghajini in 2008, has turned a year wiser today. Asin is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer and has command over multiple languages. Let’s get to know more about her career.

It all started at the age of 15 when the actress began her modelling career. She also began her acting career in 2001 with a Malayalam film.

According to media reports, Asin aspired to be a doctor when she grew up, but when she started receiving modelling offers in her teens, her father, Joseph Thothumakkal, pushed her to pursue a career in showbiz.

When Asin got successful in Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu films, her father began interfering in every decision concerning her daughter. According to media reports, Asin’s father resigned from his CBI position and took over as Asin’s manager, negotiating with the producers.

Because of Asin’s father, the producers were said to get nervous at times. Seeing the success of South films, Joseph asked his daughter to enter Bollywood, but Asin refused.

Reports also say that Asin was offered the role of Wanted alongside Salman Khan, but she declined because she wanted to stay away from Bollywood. Later, when she got the offer of the film Ghajini with Aamir Khan, her father said yes. The success of Ghajini took Asin to the heights of popularity.

Salman Khan is said to have advised Asin to hire a professional manager to see the work in Bollywood while shooting for the film Ready because it is not the parents who handle the work here.

Asin’s films and performances are still remembered by the audience.

Seeing Asin’s desire to get married, Akshay Kumar took the responsibility of finding a groom and played the role of a father. Akshay introduced Asin to his friend Rahul Sharma. After a few meetings, Asin-Rahul started liking each other and they got married in 2016. They have a daughter and Asin is very happy in her lovely happy family.

