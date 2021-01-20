When Akshay Kumar Got Rejected by the First Girl He Dated for Being Too Shy to Kiss

Akshay Kumar, who recently celebrated 20 years of marital bliss with Twinkle Khanna, revealed that there was a time when he was not so lucky in love. In fact, he got rejected by the first girl he dated.

During an earlier appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show with the Housefull 4 team, he spilled the beans on the funny story behind his rejection. Recalling the incident, Akshay said that he went on three or four dates with the girl in question, which included watching a film together and going to an Udipi restaurant for a meal. However, she dumped him after that.

“Problem thi ki main bohot shy tha. Maine kabhi kandhe par haath nahi rakha, haath pakda nahi. Woh chahti thi ki main haath pakdu ya I should kiss her or something. Maine kiya nahi toh woh chhod ke chali gayi (The problem was that I was too shy. I never kept my arm around her shoulder or held her hand. She wanted me to hold her hand or kiss her. I never did so she left me),” Akshay said.

Meanwhile, Akshay recently shared a loving post for Twinkle on his social media account. Akshay posted a happy picture with Twinkle and wrote: "The surest I've ever been of a partnership...Twenty years of togetherness and you still make my heart flutter and sometimes even drive me up the wall but then again I wouldn't have it any other way coz a smile is never far when you are near. Happy anniversary Tina."

Akshay has a super busy schedule in 2021. The actor recently shot for Atrangi Re with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. He will also be seen in Bell Bottom and Bachchan Panday. He will also star in Prithviraj, which is a biopic of Prithviraj Chauhan.