When Akshay Kumar Purchased a Movie Ticket in Black to Watch Amar Akbar Anthony

Akshay Kumar launched the trailer of the upcoming film Bell Bottom on Tuesday. It is set for release on August 19 in cinema halls. While speaking at the trailer launch event, Akshay shared an incident from the past when he purchased a ticket in black for Amar Akbar Anthony.

“I have a lot of memories attached to theatres in Delhi. I was born in Chandni Chowk, where several movie theatres are located, including Delite Cinema. I had watched several movies there. I remember watching Amar Akbar Anthony in the theatre by buying a ticket in black. It was raining heavily that day but I wanted to watch that film at any cost. Being a cinema lover, it was extremely important for me to watch that film. I failed to get a ticket to a theatre nearby my locality..so I had to go to Amba cinema where I watched Amar Akbar Anthony in black," the actor shared.

“Some films always remain alive in your memory and for me, ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’ is one such movie which will be cherished by me always," he added.

Bell Bottom is the first Bollywood film to be shot in a bio-bubble in Glasgow after the first lockdown was lifted last year. Akshay also that OTT channels cannot match the experience that cinema theatres have to offer.

