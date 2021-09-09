When Akshay Kumar Took His Mother to Her ‘Favourite Place in the World’, a Casino

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has always been a mamma’s boy. Unfortunately, on September 8, the actor lost his mother Aruna Bhatia. In a tweet, Akshay had shared about her mother’s deteriorating health condition and hours later she breathed her last. The actor had once shared a video of them celebrating her birthday as he took her to a place she loved the most, a casino. Last year in January, the actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a clip of himself wheeling his mother towards a casino in Singapore. The video, which has been shot from behind, featured Akshay going past a signboard which had ‘Casino’ written on it. It was seen that as Akshay turned the wheelchair to the left, he paused near the signboard and pointed towards the text.

In the caption of the post, Akshay shared that in the entire world, the Casino is her mother’s favourite place. He wrote that one should do more of what one loves doing. "Spent the past week in Singapore taking mom to her favorite place in the whole world: the casino," he added.

Akshay’s Instagram timeline speaks a lot about his love for his family, especially for his late mother. On Mother’s Day in May 2020, he had shared a picture, featuring his sister Alka and their mother. He penned that even today, he can’t do without his mother’s blessings. “Even in this day and age, you’re the only one whose one hand on my head can comfort me in troubled times because I know there’s nothing, I can’t do with your blessings maa. Happy Mothers’ Day,” read the caption.

RELATED NEWS When Kareena Kapoor Spat on Akshay Kumar Numerous Times

Akshay had shared the news of his mother’s demise via his Twitter handle. From Salman Khan to Ajay Devgn, several celebrities extended their condolences and urged the actor to 'stay strong.'

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here