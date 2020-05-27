When Akshay Kumar's Son Aarav Impressed Mom Twinkle Khanna with His Baking Skills

Twinkle Khanna simply can’t get over the baking skills of her son Aarav. She even shared a picture of the delicious chocolate brownies made by him on her Instagram timeline.

Sharing the picture of the lip-smacking dessert, which has been garnished with nuts and has cherry compote on the side, the ‘proud mom’ wrote, “When I had a bun in the oven, I did not know I was going to push out a future baker. I produced him and seventeen years later he produced this Chocolate brownie cake with cherry compote".

However, this is not the first time that Aarav has displayed his culinary skills. The Mrs Funnybones writer had shared a carousel of images of dinner spread made by Aarav.

Revealing the menu in the caption of the post, she had said, “My teenager makes us dinner and dessert all by himself :) On the menu- mushroom risotto, miso avocado salad, chicken skewers and chocolate soufflé"

