When Alia Bhatt Asked About Ranbir Kapoor's Ex-Girlfriends: 'Main Thodi Na Kam Hoon; Nazar Na Lage'

Alia Bhatt is head-over-heels in love with her boyfriend and actor Ranbir Kapoor, who confirmed his relationship with the actress in an interview in 2020, where he referred to her as his “girlfriend" and said that if it weren’t for the pandemic, they would have been married. Before dating Alia, Ranbir was in a relationship with actress Katrina Kaif. The duo had an ugly breakup after being together for more than seven years. Ranbir also dated actress Deepika Padukone, who is now married to Ranveer Singh.

In an old interview with Filmfare, when Alia was asked about his troubled past, the actress had said, “How does it matter? It’s part of someone’s life and who cares. Aur main thodi na kam hoon.”

Calling their relationship a friendship, Alia had said that it was beautiful. “It’s not a relationship. It’s a friendship. I’m saying this with all genuineness and honesty. It’s beautiful. I’m walking on stars and clouds right now. The best part is that we’re two individuals who are living our own professional lives in its full form right now. He’s shooting continuously. So am I. It’s not a situation where you’ll see us constantly together. That’s the true mark of a comfortable relationship. Nazar na lage,” she had added.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are among Bollywood’s favourite couples. Besides their lucrative projects, the couple has been hitting headlines for their impending wedding. If a new report is to be believed, Ranbir and Alia are set to tie the knot on April 17. The report further claims that RK Studios in Chembur, Mumbai, will be the venue of the intimate wedding, that would be attended by only close family members and friends.

ETimes quoted a source as saying, “Alia’s grandfather N Razdan wanted to see her getting married to Ranbir. A hush-hush wedding has thus been planned for April 17 which will be a close-knit family affair. The ceremony will be held at RK Studios and nothing extravagant has been planned yet."

