1-MIN READ

When Alia Bhatt Celebrated Her Birthday with Sisters Shaheen, Pooja and a Langur Monkey

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt (L)

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has shared some candid moments from her 27th birthday celebrations on social media.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 16, 2020, 3:58 PM IST
Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt celebrated her 27th birthday with family and close friends over the weekend and she recently shared some pics and videos on social media from her special day. In one of the pics, she can be seen making goofy faces with her sister Shaheen as they click selfies, while she also made a TikTok video with her friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. Another image shows her chilling on the couch with Shaheen and Pooja as they get clicked under the sun.

Alia's birthday celebrations were also joined in by an adorable langur monkey, whose picture with Shaheen was posted by the actress in her 'how I spent my birthday' album on social media. The little animal resting in Shaheen's arms is not just an adorable sight to look at but is also very pleasing since it is a perfect example of human-animal bond. Both Alia and Shaheen are pet lovers and are parents to a Persian cat named Edward.

Check out pics and videos from Alia's birthday celebrations below:

View this post on Instagram

funny faces.. (how I spent my birthday)

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

View this post on Instagram

for life .. (how I spent my birthday)

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shaheen Bhatt (@shaheenb) on

