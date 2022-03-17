When Alia Bhatt Felt Bad About Shah Rukh Khan Not Eating Anything on the Sets of Dear Zindagi

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan will soon be making his much-awaited comeback with Yash Raj Film’s Pathaan. However, before we get to see him in the upcoming action movie, we are taking you back to 2016 when Shah Rukh’s co-star Alia Bhatt had revealed a habit of the 56-year-old actor.

Alia and Shah Rukh worked together in Gauri Shinde’s 2016 movie Dear Zindagi. In an interview with The Indian Express, Alia mentioned how she never saw Shah Rukh eat on sets. The actress told the national daily, “There is nothing that I hate about him. But there is something that I felt bad about. He doesn’t eat at all.” The actress went on to narrate an incident. Alia said that on the sets of Dear Zindagi it was always very quiet and no one was allowed to speak. She also mentioned that the actors used to have heavy scenes and long takes and lots of dialogues and for that, they used to run through the whole scene.

The actress added that while practicing the scenes she could hear a growl and she could sense that it was coming from Shah Rukh’s stomach. That is when those on the sets used to give him biscuits. Alia also added that Shah Rukh drinks a lot of coffee. “I also drink coffee but I also have my food. So I used to feel bad about that and I used to tell him that he should eat,” Alia had said back then.

Dear Zindagi starred Shah Rukh as a therapist, while Alia played the role of his patient and a director of photography. The movie highlighted the issue of childhood trauma and how it could affect one’s mental health as one grows up.

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

