When Alia Bhatt Praised Sushant Singh Rajput's MS Dhoni The Untold Story, Called it 'Superb'

While there has been mystery looming over the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, many fans and close friends are also taking it as an opportunity to celebrate the artist that he was and remember some of movies that made a star out of him.

A throwback video has surfaced on social media in which contemporary actress Alia Bhatt is seen praising Sushant's Ms Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016) after she catches a late night show of the film in Mumbai and gets snapped by paparazzi post the screening.

Alia calls the movie 'superb'. Take a look.

Earlier, there was a lot of discussion around one of Alia's snippet from celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan in which the actress says that she would 'kill' Sushant and marry Ranbir Kapoor and hook up with Ranveer Singh.

Meanwhile, Alia celebrated the occasion of Raksha Bandhan with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's family in Mumbai on Monday. Pictures of the family having a good time together are going viral on social media.

On the movies front, Alia's Sadak 2 with Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt, Jisshu Sengupta and Pooja Bhatt releases on OTT soon.