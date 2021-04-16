When Alia Bhatt Reacted to Boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's Past Relationships: 'Main Thodi Na Kam Hoon'

Alia Bhatt is head-over-heels in love with her boyfriend and actor Ranbir Kapoor, who confirmed his relationship with the actress in an interview last year, where he referred to her as his “girlfriend" and said that if it weren’t for the pandemic, they would have been married. Before dating Alia, Ranbir was in a relationship with actress Katrina Kaif. The duo had an ugly breakup after being together for more than seven years. Ranbir also dated actress Deepika Padukone, who is now married to Ranveer Singh.

In an old interview with Filmfare, when Alia was asked about his troubled past, the actress had said, “How does it matter? It’s part of someone’s life and who cares. Aur main thodi na kam hoon.”

Calling their relationship a friendship, Alia had said that it was beautiful. “It’s not a relationship. It’s a friendship. I’m saying this with all genuineness and honesty. It’s beautiful. I’m walking on stars and clouds right now. The best part is that we’re two individuals who are living our own professional lives in its full form right now. He’s shooting continuously. So am I. It’s not a situation where you’ll see us constantly together. That’s the true mark of a comfortable relationship. Nazar na lage,” she had added.

Fans of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will get to see them share screen space in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli’s RRR. Other than Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor also has Shamshera, co-starring Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, lined-up. He will also be seen in an untitled film with Shraddha Kapoor. The actor will also star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, with Anil Kapoor, Tripti Dimri, and Parineeti Chopra.

