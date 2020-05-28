When Alia Bhatt Said She'd Want Ranbir Kapoor at Her 'Swayamvar', Wouldn't Mind Doing Steamy Scene with Him

Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are together for sometime now and the lovebirds have not shied away from expressing their love for each other on several occasions.

Now, we chance upon a throwback video of Alia from Koffee With Karan season 4 (2013-14) which makes it apparent that she was crushing over the Sanju star long before they started dating in real life.

On Karan Johar's chat show, when Alia appeared with her Student of The Year co-stars Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, she made a couple of references to her now-flame Ranbir. During the rapid fire round, Karan asks Alia, "If your swayamvar (event for choosing one's groom) were to take place today in Bollywood, name three men you would love to have contest for you." Responding to this, Alia takes Ranbir's name first, followed by Salman Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Later, Karan asks her, "An actor you would not mind doing a steamy scene with." Alia takes Ranbir's name swiftly. Alia also adds in one of the answers that she would marry Ranbir.

Check out the video from Koffee With Karan.

Meanwhile, on the movies front, Alia and Ranbir's highly anticipated movie Brahmastra is to release this year in December after multiple delays. The movie also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in key roles. It will interesting to see if makers push the release date owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Alia has other projects like Sadak 2, Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR in her kitty. Meanwhile, Ranbir will feature in YRF's Shamshera and is working with Shraddha Kapoor in a yet untitled movie.

