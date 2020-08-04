When Amar Singh Co-starred with Dimple Kapadia in a Malayalam Film

Rajya Sabha MP and former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh passed away on August 1st at the age of 64. Several people including eminent celebrities and politicians mourned his death and took to social media to express their condolences.

Recently, producer Tanujj Garg took to Twitter to share an old and rare photo of Amar Singh.

The picture revealed that Amar Singh once acted in a Malayalam film titled Bombay Mittayi (2011). In the film, he was paired alongside actress Dimple Kapadia.

Sharing the post, Garg wrote, “Trivia: The stunning #dimplekapadia did a Malayalam film, "Bombay Mittayi", in which #AmarSingh ji was her co-star (sic),"

The film, directed by Umar Karikkad, marked Amar Singh's acting debut. It was also Dimple Kapadia's first step in the Malayalam film industry. Bombay Mittayi was a humorous take at youth who have faith in superstition.

The late politician told PTI that in 2010 that he was excited to work with the actress, who essays the role of his wife. He also revealed that he never missed out watching any of her films when he was young.

Amar Singh also featured as an actor in the 2009 Bengali film Sesh Sanghat and the 2016 Tamil language film Uyire Uyire. He played a small role in the 2000 Hindi film Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai and also essayed the role of a politician in Shailendra Pandey's film JD, released in 2017.

Amar Singh breathed his last at a hospital in Singapore after a prolonged illness. He is survived by his wife Pankaja and two daughters -- Drishti and Disha.