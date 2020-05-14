When Amitabh Bachchan Accidentally 'Blew' His Hand off with Diwali Bomb

Kicking the door of nostalgia, Amitabh Bachchan narrated a horrific incident he witnessed in the past. Opening up about an unfortunate accident during Diwali, the actor shared the details on his Instagram account.

Sharing a photo, he wrote, “Fingers ... of the hand .. the most difficult element of the human body to restructure technically .. they need movement continuously .. stop their movement and they shall become stiff .. I know .. blew my hand off with a Diwali bomb some years back .. took me 2 months to move my thumb to my index finger !! BUT look what they can do when in operation .. CREATIVITY !!! (sic)”

The Zanjeer actor additionally took to his official blog to disclose some more facts around the incident.

He penned, “..then when it was done a story came alive .. the Diwali bomb that exploded in my hand and blew it up .. and how restructuring it was a cumbersome process .. work continued .. hand wrapped in a kerchief for style .. or in the pocket for attitude .. but work continued .. as must it should…”

In his narration, the 77-year-old spoke about how he concealed it in his movies.

“Inquilab the first one .. a Madras production .. and Sharaabi the other .. great behind the scenes, stories for both the films .. now not prudent to talk about them .. they are best unwritten and undisclosed .. what should I forget and what to remember .. countless moments of joy and happiness ..(sic.)”

Recently, Big B participated in a campaign launched by the government to create awareness around the novel coronavirus.

He also joined forces with more than 80 Indian artists for a hope anthem titled ‘Guzar Jayega’.

